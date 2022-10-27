DUNCAN — Called to a domestic disturbance between ex-spouses, Duncan police encountered a man they claimed was resistant to commands.
After finding resistance was futile, he’s in jail accused of obstructing and assaulting an officer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High 73F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph..
Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 1:11 am
DUNCAN — Called to a domestic disturbance between ex-spouses, Duncan police encountered a man they claimed was resistant to commands.
After finding resistance was futile, he’s in jail accused of obstructing and assaulting an officer.
Eddie Howard Gaston, 24, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery on a police officer as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing police, records indicate. The assault count is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Police were called around 7 p.m. Oct. 22 to a home in the 900 block of West Park Avenue on a domestic disturbance involving Gaston his ex-wife and another man.
The woman told Officer Jeffery Williams that Gaston came into the home, attacked the man and was trying to talk to his ex-wife, the probable cause affidavit states. Williams stated he could see Gaston reach out and grab his ex-wife by the back of her arms and officers went inside.
When confronted, Gaston raised his arms to push Williams before being pushed into the wall but he resisted being handcuffed, the affidavit states. He squatted down then pushed up with his legs, causing Williams to stumble into the mattress and box spring and fall with Gaston landing on top, according to the officer.
As more officers were called, Williams stated Gaston continued resisting until another officer struck him repeatedly on the back of the legs, according to the affidavit. After Williams got out from under Gaston, he stated, the man continued resisting before more baton strikes.
Williams stated Gaston finally was taken into custody following a “wrist manipulation” forced his arm behind his back, the affidavit states.
Held on $25,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the witnesses, Gaston returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 28 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.