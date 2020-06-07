Members of the Lawton Board of Education aren’t happy with some changes made in construction of the new Eisenhower Middle School, and have tabled approval of change orders related to that work until their questions are answered.
In the meantime, officials say the building is on track to open when students return to classes Aug. 21.
The discussion arose last week during what normally is a routine item updating the board on construction projects throughout the district, to include the new middle school that will open in August just east of the existing site on West Gore Boulevard. The project is among those funded through the district’s capital improvements programs, with updates on all existing work — as well as plans for new projects — outlined by the chief architect and the project manager.
Eisenhower wasn’t the only school project that drew attention. Board members and new Superintendent Kevin Hime also had questions about drainage problems at Whittier Elementary School’s new safe room and misaligned panels and damage on a freezer/refrigerator project at the district’s food service warehouse. While board members had planned to launch several new capital improvement projects, Hime said action will be delayed until they received satisfactory answers on existing projects.
AIP architect Corey Miller said the Eisenhower project is on track to be substantially completed in early August so teachers can begin moving in the week of Aug. 10. But that substantial completion designation doesn’t apply to all parts of the building.
Miller said the auditorium won’t be done when school resumes because of missing furniture. He and Joshua Jacox, project manager with Crossland Construction, said the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in some materials needed for construction. In this instance, the plant that manufactures auditorium seating shut down production in March and only recently reopened.
It’s not the only problem related to COVID-19; Jacox said there have been delays in getting other building materials. But for the auditorium, the delay is long enough to affect the completion date. Miller said the contractor will install the seating before completing the final work.
“We don’t want to put wood flooring on the stage until after the furniture is put in,” he said, of efforts to avoid damage to the wood.
By contrast, classroom furniture is slated for delivery July 13, with July 20 the expected arrival date for remaining furniture.
While construction and design officials are confident school completion is on track, school board members remain upset about decisions they say were made without their input and it may have legal consequences. One major target is a change that replaced interlocking walls (meaning, each row on one wall is fitted with a row on the other wall) with conventional wall construction.
Board President Carla Clodfelter said design plans specified interlocking walls at corners, something officials repeatedly noted during construction.
“We asked them to stop and they didn’t,” she said.
“It’s something you paid extra for and it was in the specifications,” Miller said, explaining the fact the walls were not interlocked was first identified after two walls in the main gym were erected.
He said workers could have torn down the walls and started over, but steel work needed to begin and officials decided walls already in place could remain but remaining walls had to be interlocking. That was not done, Miller said, adding the district is to be reimbursed part of the cost of the project ($22,500) because the walls were not built to specifications.
Jacox said the walls became an issue affecting the construction schedule, adding that Crossland reached out to AIP and got permission to change the east and west gym walls that already had been placed while “the rest of the building was supposed to be (interlocked).” Jacox said the only portions of the building that are not interlocked are the main gymnasium, the music and band room on the first floor, and the weight/wrestling room.
“That’s it,” he said, adding the kitchen, auditorium, restrooms and classrooms were built with interlocking walls at their corners.
“We were supposed to have someone on site all the time, watching the contractors, making sure everything was built as it was supposed to be built. What happened?” Clodfelter asked.
Miller said architects continued to point out the problem and were told it would be fixed, adding that then it was too late to fix the problem “without tearing down a substantial part of the building.”
“We did everything in our power to get it addressed while in progress and it wasn’t,” he said.
Jacox, who said the issue doesn’t affect structural integrity, said the contractor sought permission to not do interlocking corners when they found already-erected walls had not been done that way, adding the cost and delay rebuilding those walls would have caused. He said it was a decision discussed with then-school superintendent and others.
Clodfelter said permission should have been given by the school board (an opinion confirmed by school district attorney Chuck Wade).
“It’s not what we talked about,” Clodfelter said, adding the issue is one of transparency for the public, which is why she pushed for the architect and project manager to come to every school board meeting and provide updates. “We want what we approved. We wanted interlocking walls.”
School board member Kelly Edwards agreed the issue is one of transparency, saying there have been issues with other district construction projections where “things have not gone as planned” and residents were unhappy.
“We have to make sure we’re super transparent. We’re rebuilding trust with the community,” she said.
Wade, referring to changes made without school board approval, said the issue may be one of breach of contract by multiple parties.
“We need to investigate this before we do anything,” Wade said.
Miller reiterated the change does not affect structural integrity, explaining the walls were erected under today’s standards and that many masons don’t do interlocking walls anymore.
“But we paid for it,” said school board member Patty Neuwirth. “I’m concerned a subcontractor would do what he wanted to do.”
Board members also questioned whether the project is actually 89 percent complete, with Hime — who toured the complex — saying it looked “closer to 70 percent to me.”
Jacox confirmed last week that the project is 89 percent complete, with plans to begin a preliminary punch list by mid-June and allowing teachers to begin moving into their classrooms the week of Aug. 10.
Jacox and Miller also said Crossland Construction and AIP planned to meet with a civil engineer to confirm work intended to solve a drainage problem at the new safe room at Whittier Elementary School.
That safe room is the last of eight built at elementary schools that had been deemed inadequate to protect students and staff against tornadoes, but drainage has become what Clodfelter describes as “a hot mess.” Jacox and Miller said the solution is one used at another elementary site: ensuring downspouts are tied into an underground drainage system that will funnel water away from the building to a detention pond, then to an off site drainage structure.