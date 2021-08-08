A group founded to encourage strength and civic participation by women will close out Lawton’s 120th birthday celebration.
Women that VOTE Arts Corporation will hold an empowerment event Aug. 22 that will combine civic duties like registering to vote with dedication of the Bench of the Matriarchs, one of four special benches that will highlight the Celebrating Suffrage monument the organization is planning. And, because the strong women honored by that monument also are the strong women who helped build Lawton, the event is a natural way to end this year’s birthday celebration, said Barbara Curry, Women that VOTE Arts Corporation founder.
Curry said the choice of Aug. 22 was deliberate: it is a weekend day close to Aug. 18, the 101st anniversary of ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment that gave women the right to vote. And, because the organization already was planning a dedication ceremony for its Bench of the Matriarchs, Aug. 22 seemed the perfect way to end the events marking the founding of the city on the prairie.
That’s why a centerpiece of the empowerment event will be the last event on the “punch” cards residents were given as they participated in birthday-themed events. Those who come with at least six events punched on their card will get their seventh punch at the empowerment event. That gives them a chance to win a $500 gift basket filled with items donated by local merchants. Those who attend every birthday event (there are 12) will compete for a chance to have their name engraved on one of the Celebrating Suffrage benches.
Curry said the organization will return to its roots with other events planned for the celebration in Ned Shepler Park. That’s why the eight candidates running for Lawton mayor and the Ward 2 City Council seat will be invited to give three-minute presentations. The event isn’t a political rally or time for name-calling, Curry said, explaining the idea is to let candidates introduce themselves, then meet residents.
“We’re presenting a platform where they can establish themselves,” she said, explaining candidates will be expected to tell the crowd who they are and why they are running.
That doesn’t mean there won’t be future fireworks. Young Professionals of Lawton, which will man a table where residents can register to vote, plans to announce the date of its political debate for city candidates. Curry said the idea is to get voters familiar with candidates so they can ask well-thought-out questions at the debate.
To help residents who will be voting in September, the organization will give out booklets that will include ward maps, the names of government officials and historic facts pertaining to Lawton.
Curry said when the political issues are wrapped up about 6:30 p.m., Jennifer Ellis, a trained chemist who is president of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, will speak on the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
“She’ll present the pros and cons,” said Curry, adding she believes the presentation is important because she was among those who had to be convinced to receive the vaccine. “I wasn’t ‘pro’. I was afraid they had placed something in it.”
Curry said she and other members of the African-American community have been influenced by history in their fear of the COVID-19 vaccine, noting the Tuskegee Experiment, when the nation’s medical community spent decades deliberately infecting unknowing African-American men with syphilis so they could study the “natural history” of the disease when left untreated.
Curry said while that incident was fresh in her mind, she realized — with much prodding from friends — the wisdom of taking the vaccine, reasoning that God wouldn’t allow another such incident. She also realized the importance of having someone with a science background explain the vaccine to residents who still are reluctant, which is why she called on Ellis.
The star of the Aug. 22 event remains the Celebrating Suffrage project, a life-sized statue celebrating women winning the right to vote and their participation in the nation’s civil rights efforts. The statue will feature five women, standing back to back in a circle to reflect the strength of unity and the ethnic identities of female participants: African-American, Asian, Hispanic, Native American and white.
That’s the reason behind the concrete benches, to be placed near the monument so visitors may sit and reflect on the monument’s meaning. The Bench of the Matriarchs is exactly what it sounds like, and this particular bench will hold the names of 38 women, paid for by donors.
Donors are covering the cost of creating the bench, with some money remaining to help with the cost of the $175,000 bronze statue Tulsa artist Denise Ford will create. Ford will establish a studio in Lawton for that effort, a storefront site where residents can sometimes watch her work and art students can sometimes come into the studio.
“The benches are providing the seed money: half will go to cover the cost of the bench, half to the sculpture,” Curry said, adding her dream is that local entities contribute to make the monument a true Lawton project. “We want local organizations to be part of it.”