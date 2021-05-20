Employers struggling to find employees hope Stitt’s incentive helps

Lawton employers hope the rollback of federal pandemic era unemployment benefits by Gov. Kevin Stitt will help them fill vacancies.
Stitt and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt announced May 17 all federal unemployment benefits will end June 26, giving Oklahomans six weeks’ notice of termination. Included in the announcement Stitt introduced a new “Return to Work Incentive” for Oklahomans who are on unemployment. The first 20,000 Oklahomans receiving unemployment benefits who return to the workforce will receive a $1,200 incentive using funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Candy Hanza, general manager of Comfort Suites, said her hotel is operating with only 70 percent of total workforce. At the height of the pandemic she was forced to lay off many of her workers. However, as restrictions began lifting, she’s offered every one of those employees their job back. Many chose not to come back. Part of the problem, Hanza believes, is employers can’t compete with unemployment benefits.
“We called everybody back. 100 percent,” Hanza said. “There’s a handful that didn’t come back. We pay way more than minimum wage for what essentially, two years ago, was a minimum wage job. We used to have 100 applicants for every one position open, now we’ve got next to none.”
While Hanza turned in anyone who refused a return to work offer, she said government regulations made it easier to continue drawing unemployment benefits even after turning down work.
The CARES Act added additional reasons someone may need to refuse work and remain eligible for unemployment insurance, such as if they must stay home to provide childcare during school and care facility closures, or if they’re advised by a health professional to self-isolate due to an underlying medical condition. These individuals may qualify for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance federal program, which phased out mid-April.
The hotel industry in Lawton is a tight knit community, said Hanza. Managers from other hotels communicate with each other on a regular basis and look to see if other managers have applicants they’re not hiring.
The restaurant industry is facing the same struggle, said Julia Salas, owner of Salas Urban Cantina. Her company utilized the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to keep employees on the payroll. Since reopening, many former employees chose not to return and instead collected unemployment benefits.
“I’m not seeing many applications come through,” Salas. “We’re having to shut off sections even though we could be operating at 100 percent. I’ve had to eliminate some tables in the restaurant because I don’t always have the staff to accommodate. And there are some promotions that we wanted to do like a big Cinco De Mayo party, and I just didn’t feel comfortable doing it because I want to make sure that if we do something like that everybody’s going to be taken care of and I just didn’t think we could handle a rush like that right now.”
Todd Weiand, director of operations at Gore Nitrogen, an oilfield service company based out of Seilling attended the OESC job fair May 14 to find drivers. The company is looking for 25 Class A CDL drivers as they expand their business. While he wouldn’t classify the search for drivers as a struggle, he said it has been challenging.
“I feel like people are taking advantage of the situation to stay home and draw unemployment,” Weiand said. “I understand the attraction and some people feel better off at home than getting a job.”
The average pay for a “sand hauler” at Gore is $20 per hour, but the downside is working six days away and home for three. This may could be a deterrent for some would-be drivers. He said most of the recent applications have been from Over-the-road truck drivers looking for a better home schedule.
“I’m hoping this whole $1200 incentive will drive some more applications to my desk,” Hanza said. “But on the other hand, our work was always essential. We slowed down a little bit so laid off, 30% of our staff, but we offered them all part time to stay but they realized they were going to make more on employment and elected to take that and then disappeared.”