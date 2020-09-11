An employee at a northwest Lawton hotel told police she’d been robbed at gunpoint by a two women, including one who frequents the hotel.
Police were called around 10 a.m. Wednesday to the Executive Inn, 3134 Cache Road, regarding a robbery and met with the shaken employee.
The employee said a woman she knows as “JoJo” had gotten out of a gray pickup with another unknown woman. The stranger pulled a silver handgun and told her to give her all the money, the report states. After turning over all of her money, $100, she said the unknown woman said she wanted “all the money out of the hotel’s register.”
After being walked by both women to the hotel’s front office at gunpoint, the employee said she didn’t have the keys to open the door and the women ran off toward the pickup, the report states. She said that soon after, the truck left the hotel parking lot at a high rate of speed traveling eastbound on Cache Road.
The employee said she knew “JoJo” because she frequents the hotel but does not know her actual name, according to the report.