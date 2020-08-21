Students, teachers and staff from schools across Southwest Oklahoma will begin classes a little safer thanks to thousands of pounds of Personal Protective Equipment distributed Thursday.
Comanche County Emergency Management, with assistance from Oklahoma Emergency Management and the Oklahoma State Board of Education, distributed the PPE to schools from 10 southwestern Oklahoma counties, including Comanche.
“This has been weeks in the making,” said Amy McGlone, Comanche County Public Information Officer. We’ve had 50 plus school districts in here today picking up equipment. We love our kids and we want to protect them. We want them to get a good quality education. The only way we can do that is if we put forth the effort in our community.”
The equipment is part of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s $10 million allocation in federal CARES Act funding the state received for schools to facilitate opening for in-person learning.
“Schools are an essential part of our society,” Stitt said in a July 30 press release. “It is critically important that they operate safely and effectively for all students. I am committed to providing our schools with the resources and support they need in order to welcome students back to the classroom while also prioritizing their health.”
Resources provided to Comanche County Emergency Management and nine other counties in Southwest Oklahoma were distributed at the Great Plains Coliseum to the school’s administrators and included children’s masks, adult masks, gloves, face shields and gowns.
City of Marlow Emergency Management Director Jerome McClavin picked up supplies for Marlow public schools and said the PPE was key to getting Marlow students back into school.
“In our town of Marlow, the school system is the biggest thing we got,” said McClavin. “ It’s the biggest thing that brings back some kind of normalcy and stability back to the community and that’s what we’re looking at. It helps because in our community, with Halliburton and the oilfield, there’s a lot of families out of work, so every little bit helps.”
Representatives from the schools and districts began lining up at 9 a.m. Thursday. Reps were then directed to drive through the building where volunteers representing the various Southwest Oklahoma county emergency management offices loaded thousands of pounds of PPE throughout the day.
“Comanche County Emergency Management is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to schools in southwestern Oklahoma and assist them with protecting our children and their education,” McGlone said. “The PPE distribution program is a vital aspect of Comanche County Emergency Management’s continuing value to serve the community through the support of public health.”