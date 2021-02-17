The Oklahoma blood Institute has scheduled an emergency blood drive at the Great Plains Coliseum, 923 SW Sheridan, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
The Institute's ongoing blood emergency has been further impacted by the winter storm.
Anyone that donates will be entered into a daily drawing for a $2,000 prize. One winner will be drawn each day.
In addition, all blood donors who give during this emergency will be entered for a chance to win a 2021 Subaru Outback Premium AWD from Bob Moore Auto Group! The car winner will be announced at a later date.
Walk-ins are welcome, or donors may make appointments to give blood by calling 877-340-8777 or 580-483-9218.