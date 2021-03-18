The Comanche Nation Chairman responded to questions regarding actions following the March 6 Comanche Business Committee (CBC) meeting during which he was suspended pending an investigation.
With two months left as chairman, Willie Nelson Sr. said, “It’s been a very interesting ‘term of time” serving the post. He offered highlights of his four years as chairman, to include “good business and tribal members getting their full share.” He hoped the tribe would continue “down a good path.”
“The Nation is debt free and I did my work without my position having any banking or financial authority,” he said. “I lived by the legal quorum as the Constitution directed me.”
At the March 6 CBC meeting, Nelson was targeted for investigation when Committee person No. 2 Diana Gail Sovo-Doyebi offered information to supplement a resolution calling for Nelson to be suspended and to turn in all Comanche Nation-owned computer equipment, including his laptop, jump drives, keys and cell phones. It also would make him ineligible to seek any leadership position or employment within Comanche Nation and/or any of its entities until the investigation is complete.
The information Sovo-Doyebi cited as the reason of need for an investigation:
•Contracts initiated and signed by Nelson that were suspected to be outside legal quorum and under no legal review by counsel under “false presentation.”
•Actions directed without a legal quorum.
•The illegal movement of funds from 60 percent operations to 40 percent per cap account fund in excess of $3 million.
•The discovery of bank accounts unknown to the CBC, including debit cards from account No. 7474 with BancFirst that remain open after actions to terminate them. Sovo-Doyebi also cited questionable charges to the account.
•Changes to the CBC-approved proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 line-item budget that were agreed to in a prior CBC meeting. The numbers had to be corrected and justified in the February meeting of the CBC.
Nelson said “this out of nowhere ‘thought and action’” of Sovo-Doyebi amounts to “perjury of her elected position.” He said she was “out of order” to present a never-before-seen resolution “filled with innuendo and illegal dictates to the law” of the tribe’s constitution.
Sovo-Doyebi cited the findings by Secretary/Treasurer John David Wahnee from a financial audit as the basis of the resolution. In the meeting, Wahnee said the documents had been “left on his desk” and that he hadn’t seen the resolution before that day. Nelson said that on March 8, Wahnee offered to retract his name from the resolution because he didn’t write it.
The resolution was tabled during the March 6 meeting for an executive session to follow two days later. Nelson said an amended resolution was offered that did not include banning him from his official duties.
The next day, Nelson said he was brought a third amended resolution for his signature. Citing his “lawful duty,” he said, “I had to refuse Chairman signature due to an alteration of resolution that added dictations over what was read and voted on” at the first meeting.
“The never-seen before resolution went to an amended resolution, then to an altered resolution, then went to an illegal resolution,” he said.
Nelson said the third version of the resolution had been altered again to take the chair and vice chair signatures off and added CBC Committee person No. 1 June Sovo’s name to the signature line. Sovo is Sovo-Doyebi’s brother. He called it “entirely illegal” to the constitution.
Nelson said that following what he calls the illegal passage of the resolution, he was at a store that afternoon when a member of Comanche Nation Law Enforcement contacted him to bring his tribal vehicle to their office and turn it in.
“I complied and got a ride home from Comanche Nation Law Enforcement,” he said.
Who is officially investigating the matter is an issue that continues to be obfuscated by conflicting information: whether it’s being investigated by Comanche Nation Law Enforcement or Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement. Nelson is unsure, as well.
“Since March 10, 2021, Comanche Nation Law Enforcement said I was banned from Complex grounds and my office area,” he said. “All communications have been cut off to me and my position.”
Nelson likened it to actions taken in 2011 where a pending investigation of him in his then-role as Tribal Administrator took 13 months and on the 14th month, his appeal was heard. He won.
Although unable to fulfill the duties in his elected role, Nelson said he remains chairman until the upcoming election. Nominees for the position will be taken during the April 17 general council meeting at the tribe’s powwow grounds. An election will follow in May.
“I will preside over all meetings of the Tribal Council or Business Committee,” he said. “This entire fiasco with two months left to serve as chairman was/is so unnecessary.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.