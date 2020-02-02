Life on the road is no picnic. Just ask Elmo, who’s spent the last several weeks campaigning, breaking the Senate snack embargo and negotiating for a new housing development in Ukraine.
Elmo, dean of the prairie dog weather prognosticators in Elmer Thomas Park, was back in town Saturday to celebrate Prairie Dog Day and plead for funds to ward off a plague he sees on the horizon.
In fact, the park was under a leaky quarantine on Saturday. Visitors glad for blue sky and springlike temperatures found themselves hounded by Elmo’s relatives to buy special “masks” said to prevent transmission of the “cornchippa virus.”
“This is the latest technology,” Elmo said as a knot of reporters gathered around his burrow. “They’re good to a zillionth of a micron and are effective against bacteria, viruses and even xiruses,” Elmo said.
Xiruses? “Did you make that up? “ asked one reporter, who obviously had not attended one of Elmo’s performances before.
“Hmmpph,” Elmo said as he fished a pawful of Cheetos from a nearly empty bag. “You need to keep up with the scientific literature. I even wrote my own study,” he said, and pulled out a rumpled Ho-Ho wrapper on which he’d scrawled what appeared to be an excerpt from a scientific paper with V’s changed to Z’s by a Sharpie.
“All the top scientists tell me it’s perfect,” Elmo said. “Perfect is exactly what they said. Everybody knows it.”
Few visitors at the park opted to pay for the special masks, although three of Elmo’s toughs coerced a Chihuahua to don one of the contraptions, which looked suspiciously like a paper napkin (with golden arches) and a string.
Elmo, in fact, wasn’t using protective gear.
“I know it’s foolhardy, but I was afraid if I wore a mask it would detract from my being able to plead for help,” he said.
He reiterated his plea for a wall at the park to keep out the hawks, a program he’s been pushing — unsuccessfully — for many years.
“You’re all laughing,” the prairie dog said angrily, ”but you won’t be laughing when the hawks bring the beandippic bacteria into the park. And then you’re going to have the Super Bowl of plagues.”
The reporters, realizing the odds of hearing a spring forecast were slight, began backing away slowly, eying escape routes.
“But I know you really want to hear about the impeachment,” Elmo said, which brought the reporters back to the burrow hoping for a local angle.
Elmo explained that he’s been in Washington at the request of some unnamed U.S. senators looking for some creature comforts amid their brutal schedule.
“Yeah, they wanted somebody who could get things to them, if you know what I mean,” he said with a wink.
He claimed credit for the supply of fidget spinners that Sen. Richard Burr handed out, and the prairie dog said he was able to break the embargo by supplying some senators — “I can’t tell you the names, but they’ll be in the book I’m writing” — with “invisible Cheetos developed by the Army.”
“I thought that was quite the coup,” he said.
He also claimed to have supplied invisible ink to some selected senators that they used to write questions on cards.
“Man, those questions disappeared as quick as the witnesses,” Elmo said.
Elmo said he didn’t spend much time in the Senate. He tried to chat with Adam Schiff, he said, but he couldn’t get a word in edgewise.
He said he tried to visit the White House through the squirrel entrance but was shooed away “because I wasn’t squirrelly enough.”
The last of the powdered doughnuts were gone and the reporters were drifting away again when Elmo offered to regale them with tales of his visit to Iowa as he again runs for president.
“Cold. Cold. Cold,” Elmo said. “And so many candidates. They’re as thick as my cousins at a family reunion. I hung around with Bernie for a while, but he kept looking at my snacks and I kept thinking he wanted half of them, so I went along with Joe. Nice guy, but he kept muttering something about a hunter, so I decided to go it on my own.”
Despite the setbacks, he expects to double his votes from 2016 — when he collected a grand total of two.
His latest endeavor is a new prairie dog retirement village in Ukraine. Elmo said he’s noticed that the Ukrainian prairie is ripe for development. He’s started a new company, Burrowisma, to do the work, and now all he needs is permission to start.
“Trouble is,” he said, scattering orange crumbs from his whiskers,” I’m not sure who to talk to. I’d like to talk to President Zelinsky, but I might need permission from Rudy Giuliani first. Or maybe Putin. I don’t know. It’s all so confusing. But it will be hooooge, the greatest, best, fantastic development ever.”
Only a couple people were left when Elmo finished his story. “Wait! Don’t you want to know about spring?”
A couple of reporters turned back.
“Well, looking at the fraggleometric report and the East Cache Creek saniloric index, I’d say spring will be right on time,” he said. “Unless, of course, it’s early or late.”
Elmo’s bodyguards hustled him out of the park, apparently for a trip to Ukraine and the last of the reporters stopped by the Lakeside Bar and Graze to talk to the locals.
“Cornchippa virus? That’s a good one,” said one prairie dog knocking back a mug of cattail tea.
“Elmo put a bundle on the Patriots in the playoffs, and his bankroll disappeared as quick as a Browns coach,” the dog said. “Elmo’s on the run from his bookie, and he’s hawking those masks to raise some quick cash to get out of town.”
He picked at his dandelion salad.
“I guess Ukraine is as good a place as any. Who knows? Next year he might be chief prosecutor or even president — if he can find the country on a map.”