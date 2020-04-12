Elmer Thomas Elmo is all masked up and ready. Now it’s your turn.
Elmo, the mascot of The Lawton Constitution and self-appointed mayor of Elmer Thomas Park, has his mask in place just in case the Lawton City Council changes its mind again and requires Lawtonians to wear masks in public.
Last Tuesday the City Council voted to require residents to wear face coverings in public as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. The order was later rescinded, but Elmo is taking the precautions seriously.
Elmo, who has been in self-quarantine for several weeks (reportedly because of an ill-considered bet on the 49ers in the Super Bowl), has all the necessities in his burrow — a supply of Cheetos and his Lawton Constitution coffee mug.
But the little guy has been feeling a bit lonely in his burrow, what with no sports to bet on and tiring of too many hours on antisocial media, so he decided to create his own betting pool.
He is asking our readers to send him pictures of themselves or their families in their masks. Since the information technology staff at the newspaper frowns on his depositing Cheeto dust on the computer keyboards, he has enlisted the help of Managing Editor Dee Ann Patterson.
“I know that not everyone can pull off looking dapper in a mask like I do,” Elmo said between bites of a chocolate-doughnut. “But this is for a good cause: Dee Ann has promised me a bag of Cheetos for every photo. So if you don’t do it for yourself, do it for me.”
Send photos of yourself or your family to deeann.patterson@swoknews.com. Please include your name, address and telephone number. The photos will be posted on The Lawton Constitution’s webpage at swoknews.com.
Once a week three photos will be randomly selected and those persons will receive a free Lawton Constitution coffee mug.