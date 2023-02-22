Fishing in the rain

An unidentified person fishes from one of the fishing piers in the rain Monday morning in Elmer Thomas Park. A light rain fell most of the day on Lawton.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, along with Halff Associates, will host a final Elmer Thomas Park public input meeting March 1.

The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

