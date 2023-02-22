The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, along with Halff Associates, will host a final Elmer Thomas Park public input meeting March 1.
The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 4:50 am
Project consultants with Halff Associates said the meeting will be similar to one held Feb. 7. Halff has narrowed down what residents chose at that meeting, and are working to get a more specific plan in place, city officials said. Halff Associates has been tasked with creating a master plan for several City of Lawton recreational amenities, including Elmer Thomas Park.
Halff also has created an online survey for another one of its master plan development projects, one for Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth. The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LawtonLakesSurvey. Residents have until Sunday to complete that lakes survey.