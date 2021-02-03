Elmer Thomas Elmo has been canceled.
Elmo, dean of the prairie dog weather prognisticators in Elmer Thomas Park, was solemn as he greeted reporters in the park for his annual weather forecast.
“This is a sad, sad day,” Elmo told them as he wiped Cheetos dust from his whiskers. “I never thought I would see something like this happen in my park.”
Elmo said extra security had to be installed throughout the park after threats were made against him. The security didn’t seem all that secure; it consisted mostly of empty Mountain Dew cans that had been stacked around his burrow and Park Hall, as well as some shoelaces tied together to create a perimeter that seemed designed only to keep out timid Chihuahuas.
“Don’t let the looks fool you,” Elmo said as he partially emerged from his burrow flanked by bodyguards furtively visually searching the crowd for signs of danger — or snacks. “This is state-of-the-art security, top of the line, very strong. Huge, in fact.”
A reporter who was hiding a jelly doughnut under his jacket was set upon by the bodyguards, who seized the doughnut as contraband.
“Can’t be too careful,” Elmo said as he sniffed the object. “It’s covered in a suspicious white powder. A thorough chemical analysis is in order.”
The bag was whisked into an evidence bag and then secured in Elmo’s burrow for testing.
The news of the day, Elmo said, was that he had been ejected from his favorite antisocial media site, Slither.
“You know, it was only a matter of time until the snakes who run the site took vengeance on me because they can’t stand the truth,” Elmo said as he eyed the contraband doughnut. “I called them out for what they are, and they want to shut me up.”
Elmo and Slither have had a tempestuous relationship for years. He was briefly ejected from the site a few months ago when he claimed that hawks had aimed space lasers at snack stockpiles in the park. An investigation by a special persecutor determined that Elmo’s bodyguards apparently had devoured the Ho-Hos and other goodies, which Elmo denied and insisted was a plot by Chinese spies.
The latest kerfuffle came after Elmo alleged that the snakes were behind an attempted coup in the park to install a groundhog as new honorary mayor.
“It doesn’t take much to rattle them,” Elmo said, reaching for a stubby pencil to write down his witticism. “That’s pretty good, huh?”
“I knew it was only a matter of time,” he said, finally giving into temptation by opening the evidence bag containing the doughnut. “The snakes are in league with Phil-Anon and they’ll do anything to push that weaselly tyrant’s New World Odor agenda.”
“Yes, I was so busy draining the swamp that I didn’t have time to pay attention to those reptiles who were attacking me day and night,” Elmo said.
But there’s no swamp in Elmer Thomas Park, a newbie reporter said.
“Ah, so you’re one of them too,” Elmo said angrily. “Why don’t you go back to Punxsutawney where you belong?”
“I said there’s a swamp, so there must be a swamp,” Elmo said as his bodyguards escorted the reporter from the park. “But the fact that now there is no swamp just means that I drained it. Really, this is not rocket science.”
The staff at Slither had a different take on the decision to ban Elmo, calling him “rude, disrespectful, mendacious, malingering, prone to conspiracy theories and repeatedly shifting the blame for the fact that he is no longer able to fit into his burrow because of his snack habit.”
“Lies, lies, lies,” Elmo said. “I’ll have you know that I fit in my burrow just fine. Just fine.”
What about the building permit Elmo was issued last month to enlarge his burrow opening?
“Had to install more security equipment,” he said. “Lots of equipment. None from Huawei, of course. No chances of 5G poisoning in the park. Nosirree.”
Elmo dodged a number of political questions, including his prospects for seeking office. Elmo has run for a number of offices — including governor and president — but has always been able to count his votes on one paw.
“I’m not a political guy; I just want what’s best for the park,” he said, wiping away the last of the powdered sugar. “Of course, if my public really wants me to run, it would be wrong of me to reject their entreaties.”
Exactly who might entreat Elmo is an open question. The latest Galloping Poll found his approval rate at 3 percent, a gain of a full percentage point since he was kicked off of Slither.
“Hmpf. You can’t believe polls,” Elmo said. “Unless they say something I like. Then they are astonishingly accurate.”
Elmo did make an appeal for funding to help the park residents survive the winter.
“We need help and we need it right now,” he said. “The pandemic has cut off supplies and even now many are only seconds from starvation. Please give generously and quickly.”
Reporters who had come for a weather forecast began to drift away as Elmo droned on.
“Wait! Don’t you want to hear my spring forecast?” he yelled.
The throng paused. Elmo pulled a paper bag from his burrow and adjusted his glasses.
“It seems that a subtropical dystolic muffagren that’s building in Texas could lead to extraordinary high temperatures,” he said before turning the bag upside down.
“Nope, that’s just Ted Cruz’s ego,” Elmo said.
“I fully expect that spring will be right on time unless, of course, it arrives early or late.”
With that the news conference was over and Elmo disappeared into his burrow.
Reporters who stayed to enjoy the mild temperatures and sun found that rumors told a different story about Elmo’s fundraiser. A cousin munching on a salad at the Paw-a-lago Café said Elmo was in desperate need of cash.
He said Elmo had made a fortune selling $2 million worth of hyroxycheetoquine (a two-in-one cookie-corn puff snack popular around the park) to the State of Oklahoma, which is trying to figure out what to do with the stockpile.
“He should have been set with that,” the cousin said, tossing back a shot of dandelion ale. “But Elmo, being Elmo, put the whole bundle on the Packers in the NFC championship game. He said Tom Brady was washed up. Why he keeps betting against Tom, I have no idea.”
“Anyway, Elmo has been scrounging to try to keep the bookies at bay,” the cousin said. “Don’t expect to see him in the park for a long, long time.”