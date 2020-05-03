One of Southwest Oklahoma’s business leaders is a member of a statewide advisory board helping Gov. Kevin Stitt craft the recommendations that are allowing Oklahoma to reopen.
Jennifer Ellis, CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, represents manufacturing on the Governor’s Bounce Back Advisory Group, which helped create the three-phase Open Up and Recover Safely plan that is the reason some businesses — including restaurants and hair salons — are operating again after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ellis, who also serves as mayor of Medicine Park and as a member of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, said the State Department of Commerce reached out in April to see if she would be interested in joining the board. Commerce officials said they were forming an advisory group for the governor and were proposing the names of people throughout the state to represent different segments of the economy.
Ellis represents manufacturing on a board whose members range from agriculture and aerospace, to utilities and municipal government, to banking and health care.
Ellis said it was important to the governor to have a board containing representatives from throughout the state, and it was important for her to represent the region “because Southwest Oklahoma has a different situation than Oklahoma City and Tulsa, or southeast Oklahoma.” Ellis said she was happy to accept the offer.
“We have to have a voice at the table, for our needs to continue to be heard,” she said. “I was excited about that. I’m always honored to have an opportunity to help at the state level, with something as critical as opening up the state.”
The plan, which board members began to discuss in mid-April, was announced by Stitt as a three-phase process that would gradually open up businesses, with each stage tied to what experts call continued manageable numbers in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The state doesn’t move from Phase 1 (where it is now) to Phase 2 unless hospital and incident rates remain manageable for 14 days.
Ellis said those ties to COVID-19 remain a strong guiding factor to recommendations the advisory board makes and what Stitt accepts. She said members were and continue to be concerned about overwhelming Oklahoma’s health care system, meaning they weigh feedback about hospitalization rates and the availability of intensive care beds in state hospitals.
“That was our biggest concern, making sure we were not overwhelming the heath care system,” she said.
Advisory board members also made a deliberate choice for a phased-in approach to reopening Oklahoma businesses.
“It was a collective effort,” she said, of the entities represented in the decision to arrive at a timeline.
“Ultimately, the governor has the final say in everything, but he liked the timeline that we put together,” she said. “He obviously is a pro-business governor, so putting the state back to work safely and carefully while protecting the citizens of the state was his utmost concern.”
She said the Department of Commerce also was involved in discussions to decide which businesses closed during the pandemic would be the first to reopen. Among the concerns were businesses where requirements for social distancing might be easier to follow. The recovery plan’s recommendations for businesses are strict on sanitization protocols and maintaining social distancing, which could mean lessening the number of customers a business may have.
May 1 was an important milestone in that plan because it marked the time in Phase 1 where dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, churches, entertainment and sporting venues could reopen, as long as they followed protocols specific to each type of business.
“Today is a big day. It really is,” Ellis said on Friday, about the move that allowed those businesses to reopen (personal care businesses, such as hair salons and barbershops, were allowed to reopen April 24).
Ellis said she’s satisfied that the Open Up and Recover Safely Plan will work.
“I think it was an orderly system-managed approach to reopening,” she said, adding that doesn’t mean a hands-off approach; advisory board members still intend to meet regularly while remaining diligent about monitoring COVID-19. “We’re continuing the discussions.”
Ellis said part of those weekly discussions are working out the details of Phase 3, projected to occur June 1 if COVID-19 numbers remain manageable. Stitt said in April that the details of Phase 3 would be announced later, but it is expected to include unrestricted staffing of worksites and allowing summer camps to open.
“We want to be careful. We have to make sure that our numbers stay controllable,” Ellis said, adding the advisory board and Stitt will continue to receive feedback from health care representatives and strictly monitor COVID-19 data.