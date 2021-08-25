Ellen “Mac” Lechel is ready to take the reins from Marny Skindrud as the new executive director for the Lawton Food Bank.
The two established their relationship in the 580 RollerGirls, a nonprofit organization for women interested in roller skating, leading Lechel to join the food bank in September 2020. For the next 10 months, Lechel was able to work directly under Skindrud as an administer for the food bank.
When Skindrud put in her resignation letter, the food bank posted the position and Lechel applied. After going through the hiring process, Lechel was offered the position on June 24, officially beginning the transition the next day, on June 25.
“I want to carry on Marny’s legacy. She’s empowered everybody she worked with and embodies the teamwork attitude to the fullest,” said Lechel. ““I am excited to use my skills, help other people and committing full-time to give back to all of our clients is something I am so excited about.”
Lechel has been a predominant figure in bringing roller derby to the 580 RollerGirls in 2012, spending nearly a decade with the organization. Lechel says the 580 RollerGirls is where she got a vast majority of her nonprofit organization experience with the organization, helping run events, getting sponsors, and mentoring other women skaters.
“My favorite part was empowering women to realize how talented individuals they are and how strong of leaders they can be, “she said.
As the new executive director for the Lawton Food Bank, Lechel is ready to serve the community again. After the COVID-19 pandemic suspended all walk-in traffic, the food bank converted to a drive-through to serve their clients. A year later, Lechel is wanting to open the food bank for walk-in traffic while running the drive-through as well.
“We want to make sure that whatever we do when it comes to opening it is the most efficient and accessible for our clients, whether that is the drive-through or walking inside,” she said.
“I am excited about what the pandemic taught us. We were shown how resilient we are, and we were still able to help our neighbors, letting them know no matter what, we will always be here,” said Lechel.