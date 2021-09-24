ELGIN — An Elgin woman is in serious condition at an Oklahoma City hospital after her car was crunched between a pickup and a tractor-trailer rig Thursday morning.
Kimberly R. Parker, 41, was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Parker was driving a Honda Civic in between a Dodge pickup traveling eastbound behind her and a Kenworth rig in front of her on U.S. 277 shortly before 7:45 a.m. Thursday when the rig and Civic slowed for a school bus that was stopping at the railroad tracks, about a half-mile from U.S. 62. Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported the pickup failed to see the Honda had slowed down and crashed into it from behind, causing it to crash and then crush into the trailer-rig.
Meers/Porter Hill volunteer firefighters freed Parker from the wreckage. She was flown to the Oklahoma City hospital by the Air Evac LifeTeam, according to the report.
John G. Phelps, 20, of Rush Springs, was driving the Dodge pickup. He was not injured.
The Kenworth was driven by Timothy Q. Stubbs Sr., 61, of Ardmore. He also was reported to have been uninjured.
Dickinson reported all three drivers were wearing their seat belts.
All lanes of traffic on U.S. 277 were closed from shortly after 7:45 a.m. to 11:01 a.m. when east and westbound traffic were rotated through while emergency responders and investigators worked the scene.