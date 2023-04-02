Elgin voters will decide Tuesday whether they want to provide funds for roads, sidewalks and recreation by continuing an existing sales tax.
In Caddo County, voters will decide whether to continue an existing sales tax that funds services ranging from the Sheriff’s Office to nutrition centers, while in Gotebo, voters will consider whether to make two elected positions appointed ones. The propositions are included on ballots that also feature races for municipal offices and school board seats.
Elgin Mayor J.J. Francais said his community’s two propositions will provide a dedicated funding source to address community needs. Both propositions focus on a one percent sales tax that already exists: Proposition 1 would dedicate one-quarter percent to the design, construction, reconstruction and improvement of parks and recreation areas; Proposition 2 would dedicate three-quarters percent to the design, reconstruction and improvement of streets, roads and sidewalks. With voter approval, both taxes would be extended 10 years, beginning June 30.
Officials estimated the one-quarter percent tax would generate $1 million for parks and recreation facilities over the next decade, while the three-quarter percent tax would generate more than $3 million.
Francais said city officials already are making plans for the road and sidewalk money, with projects specifically designed to enhance life for residents. He said the council’s plan is to sell bonds, which would provide the money up front, so the city could begin its projects immediately (tax revenue would pay off the bonds).
“Our goal is to do whole road replacement in some of the most critical areas, and to build some sidewalks,” he said, adding the effect of those new sidewalks “frankly, would be rather dramatic.”
City leaders have specific targets, starting with a sidewalk along Keeney Road from First Street to the popular Osborne Park. Francais said residents who now use that route must walk down a hilly county street, a setting that is not suited to pedestrian traffic. Another project is a sidewalk along Kenney Road north into the city, where Elgin Public Schools has new athletic fields.
“The goal of the sidewalks is getting people off the roadway,” Francais said.
City leaders also want an emphasis on road upgrades, replacing what still is chip and seal style roads in many areas with asphalt.
“Our goal is to lay as much asphalt as possible,” he said for creating more durable road surfaces. “The voters know, this is the only way for us to fund a street.”
In Caddo County, voters will decide whether to continue an existing one-half percent sales tax that has been funding county entities and operations since 1993. County Clerk Rhonda Johnson said the tax has been presented every five years, with voters agreeing each time to extend the tax for another five-year term. If Caddo County voters agree Tuesday, the tax extension would begin Jan. 1, 2024.
The ballot sets specific allocations of those tax revenues. The largest share — 33 percent — is allocated to the county’s General Fund.
Another 12 percent is allocated to rural and local firefighting programs, 11 percent to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office and 11 percent to senior citizen nutrition centers. Nine percent goes to Caddo County for courthouse maintenance, with another 9 percent allocated to the Caddo County OSU Extension and 4-H programs for construction, maintenance or operation of facilities. Six percent is allocated to the Caddo county Free Fair and Caddo County Livestock Show, with another 6 percent allocated to Caddo County free township fairs.
The Caddo County Health Department receives 1.5 percent of the tax, while the Caddo County fairgrounds receives 1.5 percent for grounds and facilities, to include construction or renovation of grandstands, community building and other buildings, and maintenance/operating costs.
County officials say the revenue supports a variety of expenditures. The Sheriff’s Department has funded patrol car purchases and officer safety equipment. Tax revenue has helped the county’s 22 fire departments with operating expenses, equipment and resource updates; as a result, department ratings have improved, which has lowered premium costs for rural residents. Senior nutrition centers have purchased needed equipment and improved menus while offsetting cuts in federal funding, while county youth benefit through support of Caddo County’s eight fairs, and the 4-H and OSU Extension Center programs.