Elgin voters will decide Tuesday whether they want to provide funds for roads, sidewalks and recreation by continuing an existing sales tax.

In Caddo County, voters will decide whether to continue an existing sales tax that funds services ranging from the Sheriff’s Office to nutrition centers, while in Gotebo, voters will consider whether to make two elected positions appointed ones. The propositions are included on ballots that also feature races for municipal offices and school board seats.

Recommended for you