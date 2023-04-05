Elgin voters OK sales tax extenion

Elgin voters overwhelmingly approved two propositions Tuesday to extend an existing sales tax to fund community needs.
Proposition 1 dedicates one-quarter percent to parks and recreation areas. It passed 88 yes votes, or 81.48 percent, to 20 no votes, or 18.52 percent.
Proposition 2 dedicates three-quarters percent to streets, roads and sidewalks. It passed with 88 yes votes, or 80.73 percent, to 21, or 19. 27 percent.
“While I am disappointed at the low turnout, I am excited that voters overwhelmingly passed both propositions,” said Elgin Mayor JJ Francais. “Without these funds, we would have been severely handicapped in our ability to continue to make progress in improving our roadways, sidewalks and parks.
“I would like to invite citizens to engage with us and express what roads you feel need to be addressed first. You have my word we will seek to bond this money soon and start work as soon as possible. Again, I want to offer my sincere thanks to the voters for passing these critical propositions.”
In Caddo County, voters approved another five-year extension of their sales tax to fund categories and projects ranging from the county general fund to fairs and livestock shows. The proposition passed by a 68 percent margin.
In addition, voters decided municipal and school board races, in a winner-takes-all format. Election returns are:
CADDO COUNTY
Proposition: Yes, 678, 68.21 percent; No, 316, 31.79 percent.
City of Anadarko
Mayor: Kelley McGlothlin, 92, 76.03 percent; and Patrick Michael Hayes, 29, 23.97 percent.
Town of Cement
Board of Trustees: Erik Ray Williams, 42, 36,82 percent; Sarah Jimenez, 52, 46.02 percent; Linda Kawa, 20, 17.70 percent.
Town of Cyril
Board of Trustees: Kathy Hall Castro, 27, 9.57 percent; Nancy Vap, 49, 17.38 percent; Shawn W. Ream, 22, 7.80 percent; Monica M. Cooper, 59, 20.92 percent; Tim Hegi, 27, 9.57 percent; Sherrie Miller, 32, 11. 35 percent; Monica Jackson, 66, 23.40 percent.
Cement Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Steve Pelzer, 49, 39.84 percent; Karen Glass, 74, 60.16 percent.
COMANCHE COUNTY
Cement Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Steve Pelzer, 49, 39.84 percent; Karen Glass, 74, 60.16 percent.
City of Cache
Councilmember — Ward No. 2: Mandy Martine-Ralston, 42, 23.33 percent; Kenneth Lyon, 73, 40.56 percent; Phyllis Myers, 65, 36.11 percent.
Town of Chattanooga
Board of Trustees: Russell Lofton, 51, 43.22 percent; William Harper, 19, 16.10 percent; Alvie Claborn, 48, 40.68 percent.
City of Elgin
Councilmember — Ward No. 4: Chris Martini, 27, 25.23 percent; Travis Bennett, 80, 74.77 percent.
Proposition No. 1: Yes, 88, 81.48 percent; No, 20, 18.52 percent.
Proposition No. 2: Yes, 88, 80.73 percent; No, 21, 19.27 percent.
Town of Fletcher
Board of Trustees: Jarod Igo, 48, 15.64 percent; Kevin L. Hutcheson, 51, 16.61 percent; Barbara Wilson, 26, 8.47 percent; Kim Hyneman, 43, 14.01 percent; Steve Bentley, 63, 20.52 percent; John Monroe, 25, 8.14 percent; Ross A. Cox, 51, 16.61 percent.
City of Geronimo
Mayor: Lesley Mallow, 105, 83.33 percent; Claudia Coosewoon, 21, 16.67 percent.
Town of Indiahoma
Board of Trustees: Don Probst, 39, 39.39; Bobby E. Sorrells, 37, 37.37 percent; Stacie Chibitty, 23, 23.23 percent.
Town of Sterling
Board of Trustees:Dale Winkler, 25, 30.49 percent; Charles Puccio, 22, 26.83 percent; Vicky Byrd, 11, 13.41 percent; Ralph Lee Eddy, 24, 29.27 percent.
Flower Mound Public School
Board member — Office No. 2: Kaylee Smith, 38, 48.72 percent; Kathy Plunk, 40, 51.28 percent.
Sterling Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Jeffrey Milam, 101, 87.07 percent; John Budd, 15, 12.93 percent.
Geronimo Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Lisa Rush, 87, 52.41 percent; Bobby Scarfone, 79, 47.59 percent.
Chattanooga Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Bryan Buchwald, 83, 53.55 percent; Brandon Collins, 72, 46.45 percent.
Empire Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Jerry Thomas Whatley, 37, 39.36 percent; Susan Kay Dresser, 57, 60.64 percent.
COTTON COUNTY
Geronimo Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Lisa Rush, 87, 52.41 percent; Bobby Scarfone, 79, 47.59 percent.
Chattanooga Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Bryan Buchwald, 83, 53.55 percent; Brandon Collins, 72, 46.45 percent.
Empire Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Jerry Thomas Whatley, 37, 39.36 percent; Susan Kay Dresser, 57, 60.64 percent.
Grandfield Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Yessica Rodriguez, 141, 61.57 percent; Jeremy Wood, 88, 38.43 percent.
GREER COUNTY
Town of Granite
Board of Trustees: James Graumann, 61, 27.98 percent; David Zachary, 64, 29.36 percent; Benny Murphy, 21, 9.63 percent; Joe Murray, 72, 33.03 percent.
HARMON COUNTY
City of Hollis
Councilmember — Ward No. 1: Negilla Y. Crowder, 44, 35.77 percent; Darrell L. Hanks, 79, 64.23 percent.
JACKSON COUNTY
Town of Blair
Board of Trustees, Office No. 2 (Unexpired Term): Niki Grumann, 38, 42.70 percent; Liz McGregor, 51, 57.30 percent.
Altus Public Schools
Board of Trustees, Office No. 2 (Unexpired Term): Melissa Chavez, 75, 32.50 percent; Angela A. Coronado, 159, 67.95 percent.
KIOWA COUNTY
Town of Gotebo
Proposition No. 1: (to make the position of town clerk an appointed position) Yes, 15, 57.69 percent; No, 11, 42.31 percent.
Proposition No. 2: (to make the position of treasurer an appointed position) Yes, 14, 53.85 percent; No, 12, 46.15 percent.
Town of Mountain View
Board of Trustees: Susan McAlister, 33, 16.18 percent; Leon Hobbs, 77, 37.75 percent; Evelyn Maynard, 10, 4.90 percent; Scott Smith, 60, 29.41 percent; Sidney Fischer, 24, 11.76 percent.
City of Snyder
Mayor: Rodney Bartlett, 88, 68.75 percent; Cristina Harwell-Stapleton, 6, 4.69 percent; Clifford Barnard, 34, 26.56 percent.
STEPHENS COUNTY
Sterling Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Jeffrey Milam, 101, 87.07 percent; John Budd, 15, 12.93 percent.
City of Comanche
Councilmember — Ward No. 3: Greg Morgan, 35, 32.41 percent; Sharon K. Rounds, 73, 67.59 percent.
Councilmember — At-large: Dennis McQuinn, 35, 31.25 percent; Brayden Harris, 57, 50.89 percent; Keith Hampton, 20, 17.86 percent.
Duncan Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Eric Davis, 144, 56.25 percent; Taylor Strong, 112, 43.75 percent.
Empire Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Jerry Thomas Whatley, 37, 39.36 percent; Susan Kay Dresser, 57, 60.64 percent.
Marlow Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Larry R. Johnson II, 192, 67.37 percent; Chris Shelby, 93, 32.63 percent.
TILLMAN COUNTY
Chattanooga Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Bryan Buchwald, 83, 53.55 percent; Brandon Collins, 72, 46.45 percent.
City of Grandfield
Mayor: Paula Schoonover, 114, 59.69 percent; Kent Kinzer, 77, 40.31 percent.
Councilmember — Ward No. 1 (Unexpired Term): Jeffrey Ewton, 56, 28.87 percent; Joseph McCullough, 138, 71.13 percent.
Councilmember — Ward No. 2: James Jackson Jr., 91, 47.40 percent; John Naramor, 101, 52.60 percent.
Councilmember — Ward No. 4: Bonnie L. Kielty, 37, 19.27 percent; Kenda Dean, 155, 80.73 percent.
Town of Tipton
Board of Trustees, Office No. 1: Evan Stevens, 93, 81.58 percent; Linda F. Wood, 21, 18.42 percent.
Frederick Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Trenton Mefford, 227, 43.07 percent; Vinson N. Orr, 300, 56.93 percent.
Grandfield Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Yessica Rodriguez, 141, 61.57 percent; Jeremy Wood, 88, 38.43 percent.
Tipton Public Schools
Board member — Office No. 3: Caitlyn Ward, 98, 57.99 percent; Greg Nunley, 71, 42.01 percent.