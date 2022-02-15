OKLAHOMA CITY — An 18-year-old Elgin man was arrested for murder in Indian Country, according to the United States Attorney of the Western District.
Johnny Sapcut was arrested for the death, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
Law enforcement was called to a home early Tuesday after a woman dialed 911 in apparent distress, according to the affidavit filed Tuesday afternoon.
The affidavit alleges that Sapcut and the woman were the only two in the home and that the woman was dead. An investigation into the cause of death is underway.
“The case is charged in federal court because the alleged crime took place on tribal land of the Comanche Nation both the defendant and victim are members of the Comanche Nation,” Traister stated.
Sapcut was arrested in the early morning hours and made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shon T. Erwin.
Sapcut was ordered to be detained pending a detention hearing on Friday.
If found guilty, Sapcut faces a maximum potential penalty of life in prison, five years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and mandatory restitution.
The case is a result of an investigation by the FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office, the Comanche Nation Police, and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Traoester stated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Noble is prosecuting the case.