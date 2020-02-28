A stubborn steer did not hold back Haylee Taliaferro, Elgin, from winning Grand Champion for Market Steer at the Comanche County Livestock Show at the Great Plains Coliseum on Thursday.
It feels good to win, Haylee said. She set up the steer every night. Wednesdays and Sundays were wash days for the steer.
When her 1,235-pound steer was being feisty during the showing, “I would scratch him with the show stick and calm him down. It’s just part of it.”
“Haylee is a great kid. She works very hard, regardless of other activities,” Travis Bradshaw, one of Haylee’s ag teachers, said. “All of that hard work goes into one moment and one person’s opinion. This was her moment. It is well deserved. It is a good accomplishment for the whole family.”
“I’m proud of her,” Malynda Taliaferro said of her daughter Haylee.
Four-year-old Asa Barrington won first place for showing his animal in the Mini Heifer division.
“Awesome,” was Asa’s description of his win.
“Both of my boys showed here. It’s been a family affair for a bunch of years,” Alan Barrington, Asa’s grandfather said.
“He does a really good job. He feeds the animal and takes his animal on walks.” Cody Barrington, Asa’s father and co-superintendent of the show, said. “Start them while they’re young.”