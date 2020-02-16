ELGIN — Whoever said that a dollar does not go very far underestimated how far the heart of a second grader will go.
Jenn Pineo, 2nd grade teacher from Elgin Elementary, gave each of her students one dollar and one mission: “I asked them to do something kind with that dollar.”
First, the students were to decide what to do with their dollar, according to Pineo. “What’s important to me may not be important to others,” Pineo said. “Our acts of kindness are individualized and based on personality and personal interests.”
The students could also do extra chores at home for even more money from parents, grandparents or other family members. “I want parents involved. I want family involved,” Pineo said.
“I asked them to look outside their home and ask, ‘What impact can I make?’ “ Pineo said. “Even a small project can make a great impact.”
“They took the project and ran with it,” Pineo said. “They thoroughly enjoyed it.”
“I’m proud of all of them,” Pineo said of her students.
One girl made cookies and gave to the police department and the bank. A boy worked extra chores at home and bought Pineo and a class helper each a soda. Another boy donated to the Blessing Box in Elgin, a place where people can donate food for people who need it. A girl did extra chores to buy art supplies and painted a picture for her family. One boy bought his dad a soda, telling Pineo, “This will make my dad happy.”
“A boy wrote notes, words of encouragement, to put on lockers, such as ‘You’re a great teacher or ‘You’re a great friend,’ “ Pineo said.
“I turned it into $20 by doing chores. I used the money to give it to my friend in Colorado to raise money for a Boosterthon, where you run to raise money,” Caylee Sperling, a second grader in Pineo’s class, said.
“I got a dollar and made it into $10. I used it for an offering for church,” Karaleigh Bryant , a second grader in Pineo’s class, said.
Many other students even took money from their piggy bank to give to others for a good cause, Pineo said.
Other projects Pineo’s students have worked on include a food drive and becoming a pen pal with a man who just turned 90 years old. The students spent three days last week, some of which was recess time because it was too cold to go outside, drawing pictures that will be delivered with the meals for “Meals on Wheels.”
“These are small ways to impact other people,” Pineo said. “I want them to constantly look to help.”
Pineo said that she wanted to introduce them to the idea of asking the question: “How can I help others?”
“It’s a mindset,” Pineo said of a dollar not going very far. “I wanted to change that mindset. There’s stuff they can do with a dollar. You don’t always have to spend a lot of money. You can always do something.”
“In the future, these students will do all of these things that will make our world a better place,” Pineo said. I told them, “Don’t underestimate what you can do.”
This reporter was reminded of his grandfather, who gave his multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren a dollar each for Christmas. We all learned how far one dollar and a big heart will go, just as these second graders did.
As one more act of kindness, a little girl brought the photographer and reporter each a Valentine. Somewhere, this reporter’s grandfather smiled.