ELGIN — In an effort to fight hunger, Elgin Public Schools will hold its 10th annual Empty Bowls Dinner in the high school cafeteria from 5-8 p.m. Thursday.
With the name derived from the empty bowl being a symbolic reminder of those who go to bed hungry, the Empty Bowls Project is an international effort to combat hunger.
Elgin students crafted the bowls by hand. The entire process takes about a month, with sculpting the bowl, drying time, firing in a kiln, glazing, and firing again after the glaze, according to Ruth Crittendon, Elgin art teacher.
The bowls are food safe, dishwasher safe and microwave safe, Crittendon said.
For $10, a hand-crafted bowl can be purchased. The bowl is then filled with food and the money is donated to charities that feed the hungry.
This year, the donations will go to Elgin Community Food Pantry, the Lawton Food Bank and Feed the Children. Crittendon said $3,400 was raised last year. The goal this year is $4,000. In the previous nine years of the event, $16,000 has been raised.
Alternatively, a disposable bowl can be bought to put the food in.
Soup, bread, beans, cornbread, hot rolls and dessert are some of the items that will be available. A drink is also included. The food is donated from local restaurants and people.
“It makes me feel happy to be able to help people,” Hailey Scholl, Elgin junior, said. Her bowl’s design centered on songs, especially “Fly Me to the Moon.”
“It makes me feel better,” high school student Paris Ayers said. “It makes me happy knowing someone will get a meal.”
Emma McConkey designed her bowl to look like a cookie with a bite taken out of it.
“I wanted it to be different,” she said. “It also makes me feel proud to help feed people.”
Elizabeth Borst’s bowl was purple and yellow. She said she wanted the design to be “simple and crazy.”
“It’s nice knowing someone will enjoy the meal that will be put into this bowl,” Borst said.
Pre-K students September Dill, Ruth Haff and Allen Haff also made bowls for the cause. They each said it made them feel “good” to help other people. Dill’s bowl was designed with diamonds and ice cream. Ruth used leaf and diamond decorations to accent her bowl. Allen used a football design.
“The students work hard. They’ve done a good job. They want to help other people,” Crittendon said.