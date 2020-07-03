ELGIN — Elgin Public Schools will get a new “Home of the Owls” sign courtesy of a $50,000 donation from Liberty National Bank.
Bank President Mark Henry and Chief Operations Officer Taylor Green, of Liberty National Bank, presented the check to Elgin Schools Superintendent Nate Maraz on Thursday to replace the schools aging sign on Interstate 44.
“We have a great relationship with the bank and appreciate them,” Maraz said. “They paid for the sign that you see out on the highway now and they’ve come back and said they would like to upgrade it, and we really appreciate that.”
The sign will be “state of the art,” Maraz said. It will feature an electronic data board with the capability of displaying text and graphics.
Maraz expects the donation to cover the full cost of the sign. He said the sign will be purchased locally from the Arrow Sign Company of Lawton with the sign being installed in about 8 to 10 weeks.
“Liberty National Bank chose to participate with this venture because of its long-standing relationship with the Elgin Community,” Henry said. “This is all possible because of the customers have made it possible and we like giving back to the school and giving back to the kids.”