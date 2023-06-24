LAWTON — An Elgin motorcyclist was hospitalized after rear-ending a car Thursday on Interstate 44.
Kyle Pecus, 35, of Elgin, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and transferred to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Pecus was driving a Triumph motorcycle northeast on the interstate shortly after 4:15 p.m. Thursday when he crashed into the rear end of a Honda Accord driven by Derrick Mattson, who was stopped waiting to merge into traffic at Frontage Road, 1 mile north of Lawton, Trooper Robert Baca reported. Pecus was wearing a helmet.
Mattson, 40, of Elgin, was not injured.
Baca cited inattentive driving as the collision’s cause.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.