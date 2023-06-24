Lights
Comstock

LAWTON — An Elgin motorcyclist was hospitalized after rear-ending a car Thursday on Interstate 44.

Kyle Pecus, 35, of Elgin, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and transferred to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.