ELGIN — Elgin police are investigating a threat made to the mayor’s wife over the weekend.
At 6:44 a.m. Sunday, a call was dispatched to the Comanche County Sheriff Deputies about a disturbance on 402 H Street. Around 7 a.m., Elgin Officer Bybee received a call from Mayor JJ Francais explaining the situation transpiring at his home.
The victim, later identified as the mayor’s wife, called police about a man angrily banging on her door. Francais’ wife told police the suspect yelled, “Your husband won’t be in there much longer.”
The man was overheard by a deputy on 3rd Street yelling, cussing and screaming at the victim. The suspect went into his residence and refused to speak with authorities.
Francais decided to press charges and an order to stay away from the residence was issued to the suspect.