Bill Bybee, Elgin, withdrew his candidacy for mayor of Elgin on Friday, said Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims.
Bybee’s action leaves J.J. Francais as mayor, Sims said, explaining there were only two candidates who filed for mayor during last week’s municipal filing period. The action also means there will be only one municipal race in Elgin in April: Ward 3 City Council. Two candidates filed for that seat: Fred Guevara IV and Mary J. Parsons. Josh Toma was the only candidate to file for the Ward 1 City Council seat.