An arrest warrant has been issued for a 40-year-old Elgin man for allegations he raped a then-6-year-old in 2015.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Bennie Warren McCurtain, a.k.a. Benny, for an allegation of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison.
McCurtain is accused of rubbing his genitals on the girl’s backside in June 2015, according to the warrant affidavit. The girl told investigators she’d been laying on the couch when McCurtain laid behind her, pulled his pants down and rubbed himself on her. She said he stopped because someone came back to the house.
The girl also told investigators that McCurtain had penetrated her on separate occasions at other times in Fletcher and at his Elgin mobile home, the affidavit states.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate McCurtain received two felony convictions in Cotton County in December 2004 for assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon.
McCurtain’s cash warrant bond has been set at $100,000.