EAKLY — A Saturday afternoon wreck in Caddo County that killed an Elgin man is under investigation.
Avery D. Swarts, 48, died at the scene of the wreck 2 miles west and a ½ mile south of Eakly, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
EAKLY — A Saturday afternoon wreck in Caddo County that killed an Elgin man is under investigation.
Avery D. Swarts, 48, died at the scene of the wreck 2 miles west and a ½ mile south of Eakly, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Swarts was driving a Toyota Tundra northbound on Oklahoma 58 when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway to the left shortly before 4 p.m., Trooper Steven Mitchell reported. The Tundra struck a fence and rolled an undetermined number of times.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected, Mitchell reported.
The driver’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
Swarts’ body is undergoing an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.