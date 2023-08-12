An Elgin man was hospitalized Tuesday following a wreck east of Lawton.
An Elgin man was hospitalized Tuesday following a wreck east of Lawton.
William E. Adams, 62, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in stable condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Adams was driving a Nissan Armada eastbound on East Lee Boulevard shortly after 8:20 p.m. Tuesday with an eastbound Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig driven by Robert H. Ooten following behind. When Adams slowed down to make a right-hand turn at Southeast 120th Street, the rig ran into the Armada’s back end, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported.
Ooten, 67, of Apache, was not injured.
Johnson reported both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Speeding was identified as the collision’s cause.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.