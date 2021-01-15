ELGIN — A 54-year-old Elgin man is in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Wednesday morning wreck in northeast Comanche County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that William Maldonado Jr. was admitted to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center in critical condition with internal injuries.
Maldonado was driving westbound on Oklahoma 17 shortly after 7 a.m. on a foggy Wednesday when a Dodge Journey driven by Krishaunda Behrens pulled out from a stop sign at Northeast Kleeman Road and was struck by the Corvette, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and their airbags deployed.
Behrens, 36, of Oklahoma City, was treated and released at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, the report states.
Johnson reported that both drivers appeared to be in good condition to drive and cited Behrens’ failure to yield to the stop sign as the collision’s cause.