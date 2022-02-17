ELGIN — A Comanche County man is in fair condition at an Oklahoma City hospital after a Valentine’s night wreck blamed on speeding on a gravel roadway.
Hollis Thompson, 47, of Elgin, first went to Lawton Indian Hospital and was then flown to OU Medical where he was admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Thomas’ wreck happened while driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup southbound on Northwest Stony Point road around 11:20 p.m. Monday. The truck was going too fast for the gravel road condition and Thomas lost control, Trooper Morgan Harp reported.
After striking a stationary pole, the truck continued south in a ditch, impacted an embankment and came to rest at Cherry Road, 6 miles west of Elgin.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.