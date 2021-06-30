MEDICINE PARK — An unsafe lane change on Interstate 44 is blamed for a Tuesday morning ejection wreck that sent an Elgin man to the hospital.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Aidan McKee, 20, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
McKee was driving a Ford F-250 southbound on the rainy interstate roadway shortly after 7:30 a.m. when his truck was struck by a Cadillac Escalade driven by Ferman Barnes as the SUV committed an improper lane change to pass a Toyota Yaris driven by Carolyn Shaw, Trooper John Hoover reported. The truck crossed both lanes, struck and went over the guardrail before rolling one complete time about 1½ miles north of Medicine Park.
McKee, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected about 30 feet, according to Hoover.
Neither Shaw, 80, of Elgin, nor Barnes, 42, of Lawton, were injured. According to the report, they were both wearing seat belts.
Hoover cited an unsafe lane change as the collision’s cause in his report.