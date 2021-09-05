ELGIN — Friends of the Elgin Community Library will hold its annual book sale Sept. 16-18.
The sale will be held at Fletcher in the fairgrounds exhibit building at 501 W. North Drive. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17 and from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18. Payment must be made by cash or check.
In addition to thousands of books for all ages, there will be games, puzzles, CDs, DVDs, recorded books, and even a table of garage sale items. All proceeds from the sale benefit the public library which serves Elgin, Fletcher, Sterling and rural residents in the area.
Food trucks also will be onsite each day.