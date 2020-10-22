ELGIN — The Elgin Community Library has big plans for a $4,000 grant the library received from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries’ Health Literacy Program.
Librarian Leslie Durham said she plans to use the funds to host several events, including a Circus Camp where participants will learn hoops and juggling. Durham also said she plans to provide a SAIL fitness class as well as classes on cooking, gardening, and CPR/first aid.
“This grant is so important to the library and community,” Durham said. “These classes that the grants fund helps to bring awareness to the library but it also helps build up community awareness on fitness and health and builds a healthier community.”
Durham has not set a schedule for the fitness class, but said the Circus Camp is open to all ages and will be held from 1-2 p.m. Nov. 4-6 at Osborne Park in Elgin.
Started nine years ago with five pilot sites, the Oklahoma Department of Library’s project was developed to address the state’s poor health ranking. Oklahoma ranks 46th in the health of its residents, according to the 2019 America’s Health Rankings from the United Health Foundation.
This year, the Oklahoma Department of Libraries awarded 23 Health Literacy Grants totaling more than $161,000 to libraries where the funds will be used to provide a variety of health and wellness programs for the state’s residents, an ODL representative said in a statement. Last year’s programs attracted a record 32,000 Oklahomans, with many of them participating in virtual programming because of the coronavirus pandemic.