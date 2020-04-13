ELGIN — As the world continues to operate at a slowed pace due to pandemic restrictions, there’s never been a finer time for reading in Southwest Oklahoma.
On March 27, the Friends of the Elgin Community Library launched a book scavenger hunt/social media project called Books Gone Wild.
Volunteers sanitized about 40 books and placed them in plastic bags before hiding them in public places around Elgin, Sterling, Fletcher and the lake at Robinson’s Landing.
Children and adults are encouraged to hunt for the books, read them and then keep or rehide the books for others to find. Participants are encouraged to post a picture to the Books Gone Wild Facebook page when they find a book and a “hint” photo when they rehide a book so others know where to look.
Every eight to 10 days, volunteers will place about 10 more books in each area for seekers to find.
Friends of the Elgin Community Library President Jeanne Cook said most of the hidden books are brand-new or gently used children’s books, but a few teen and adult novels were also included.
Each book comes in an individual plastic bag with a note detailing the Books Gone Wild project. The books are sanitized with antiseptic wipes, and participants are asked to also sanitize books before hiding them.
“People have even contacted us asking if it’s OK for them to put out some of their own books,” Cook said. “Several people have done that, so we don’t even know how many books are out there now.”
Participants can look for photo hints as to where to look for books on the Books Gone Wild Facebook page. All books are hidden on public property, in parks, and at the edges of churches, schools, and businesses.
“We’re not hiding them too hard,” Cook said. “We want them to be found.”
Cook said it’s the perfect activity for parents and children to do together while practicing social distancing, though she reminded participants not to go out in large groups looking for books.
“I know it can get old sitting cooped up in your house,” Cook said. “We want to encourage reading and just give people a positive, fun thing to get out and do together.”
Originally, Library Director Leslie Durham had wanted to introduce Books Gone Wild this summer, but when schools closed early due to COVID-19 restrictions, plans changed.
“We decided to bump it up,” Durham said, “that way people could still go out and look for books and still practice social distancing while having fun.”
Quite a few people already seem to be participating in the program. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Books Gone Wild Facebook page had 129 followers, and a handful had shared photos of their children finding books or hints of where to look for books they had rehidden.
Durham said she was encouraged to see the engagement.
“We would definitely like to see it grow and get even more people to participate,” Durham said.
Cook said the Friends of ECL have enough books for up to four more rounds of hiding books, but they will pull more out of storage if needed.
“I don’t know how long we’ll continue,” Cook said, “maybe through the summer or late spring, whatever we feel like the community is responding to.”
And while the Elgin Community Library remains closed to foot traffic, curbside service is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call the library to request books or movies for pickup.
Durham is staying plenty busy despite closing the library to visitors.
“We have always sanitized our books, that’s not new for us,” Durham said. “But I’m doing lots of cleaning, and of course, there’s always paperwork to catch up on, so I’m alternating between the two, and looking forward to a normal time again.”