ELGIN — Elgin Community Library will host its annual “Spring Plant and Seed Swap” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the library parking lot at 108 Thoma.
Librarian Leslie Durham invites everyone to bring their seeds, bulbs, roots and plants to trade with their neighbors. Even if you have nothing to trade, she encourages people to come anyway, she said in a statement. Guests will be able to register for door prize drawings which will be held at 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., but you must be present to win.
Nealis Bradshaw, an organic gardening guru, will be on hand to teach proper planting techniques and answer any and all gardening questions, Durham said.