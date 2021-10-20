Elgin library celebrates National Friends of Libraries Week

ELGIN — The Friends of the Elgin Community Library will celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week through Oct. 23.
Mayor JJ Francias will sign a proclamation at the friends’ meeting at 6 p.m. at the library today, officially starting the celebration. The friends encourage community members to attend the meeting and to get involved with the organization.
The friends will be giving away free books and giving out information about the work they do for the Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, in the lobby of Williams Grocery store in Elgin.
Throughout the week, the friends will also be holding a contest in which community members can enter to guess the amount of candy in a candy jar. Winners of the contest will be announced on Saturday, and prizes will include gift certificates from Las Margaritas restaurant, Pizza Corral restaurant and Pink Elephant Coffee and Snowcones.
The friends are a part of a national network of groups that organize fundraisers, special projects and events for the benefit of public libraries.
For more information on this event or on the Friends of the Elgin Community Library, call at 492-6650.