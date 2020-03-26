ELGIN — Elgin has joined other communities in Comanche County in issuing a State of Emergency proclamation.
In a video posted Wednesday to the Elgin Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, Mayor Larry Thoma said the city council met Tuesday night to issue the proclamation. The shut down is set to last until April 16.
Community restaurants had already closed except to take out and drive-thru traffic. Non-essential businesses like beauty and barber shops are affected by the proclamation.
Grocery and convenience stores and the hardware store remain open, but Thoma asked the public to continue practicing social distancing protocols, including keeping good hygiene. That includes having no more than 10 people at a social gathering.
It has caused a reduction in public meetings. Thoma said the city council won’t host a meeting except for a special council meeting, if called, until May.
Thoma said that Elgin Public Schools don’t qualify for free and reduced meals. He reminded the public that there is a “blessing box” where donations of food items can be made in front of the police station.
“We still have a number of needs,” he said. “Kids need food for lunch.”
Although Elgin City Hall closed to the public last week, Thoma reminded the community that payments are still being taken. Residents can use electronic payment, email or call in for clarity about the procedures, 580-492-5777.
Parks remain open but there are to be no gatherings of more than 10 people, Thoma said. You can still utilize walking tracks in town.
The mayor asked citizens to check in on their elderly friends, family and neighbors.
Thoma praised the local grocery store and other stores for keeping products on the shelf.
“Folks, there’s no reason to horde,” he said. “We’re asking you to be mindful of other people in your shopping.”
Thoma said the message to the community was to reassure folks that “we’ll get through this.”
“We’re just asking everyone to do their part,” he said. “We just want you to be safe.”