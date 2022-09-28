ELGIN — A janitor at Elgin Public Schools is on administrative leave for potentially inappropriate conduct on campus.
According to Superintendent Nathaniel Meraz, the Tuesday morning incident is under investigation by police.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
ELGIN — A janitor at Elgin Public Schools is on administrative leave for potentially inappropriate conduct on campus.
According to Superintendent Nathaniel Meraz, the Tuesday morning incident is under investigation by police.
“The behavior under investigation took place very early in the morning hours before school starts in a location occupied by only the employee in question and involved no other persons,” he said. “A janitor was suspended due to the available information.”
Meraz said he understands personnel matters can be worrisome.
“Particularly to the patrons of our public schools,” he said, “where all of the focus is rightfully on a safe environment.”
The matter has been turned over to Elgin Police to investigate further. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday evening.
Meraz said transparency with any questionable incidents is a key component. Now, it’s time for the investigation to play out. The employee is on administrative leave until the investigation is completed. Further action depends on its outcome.
“Elgin Public Schools always notifies the police in instances of any questionable behavior and this matter will be adjudicated properly and result in the proper outcome,” he said, “reflecting our high standards and expectations for a safe student environment.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.