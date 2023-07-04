OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Elgin High School students were among the winners of the Pepsi Vending Machine Art Contest sponsored by the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.
Winners in the second prize and AZA Choice Winners category included Serendipity Boyer, sophomore at Elgin High School, AZA Choice. EnaLyn Avila, junior at Elgin High School, was named Conservation Champion in the Zoo Director’s Top Honor Roll Awards.
The contest is designed to give participants a chance to bridge their passion for art, animals and nature while inspiring conservation action. This year’s theme was Make Oklahoma Litter Free for Wildlife. Entries were judged on creativity, originality, meeting art specifications and relevance to the contest theme.
Boyer will receive a ZOOfriends Membership Passport for four and a certificate, with her design on display at the zoo. Avila will receive a certificate and also have her design on display at the zoo.