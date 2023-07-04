OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Elgin High School students were among the winners of the Pepsi Vending Machine Art Contest sponsored by the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Winners in the second prize and AZA Choice Winners category included Serendipity Boyer, sophomore at Elgin High School, AZA Choice. EnaLyn Avila, junior at Elgin High School, was named Conservation Champion in the Zoo Director’s Top Honor Roll Awards.

