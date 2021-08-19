Elgin native Clayton D. Sanders was recently promoted to the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Air National Guard. Col. Sanders is a 1988 graduate of Elgin High School. Sanders graduated valedictorian of his class; he played trombone in the marching band and played football. After graduation, he attended Baylor University on an Air Force ROTC scholarship where he received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1993.
Sanders’ first assignment was at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida where he served as a Flight Test Engineer in the 46th Electronic Combat Test Squadron. From there he was given a slot in Undergraduate Navigator Training at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas which was followed by C-130E Qualification Training in Little Rock, Arkansas. Sanders went on to become an Instructor/Evaluator Navigator in the 53rd Airlift Squadron.
Sanders is a senior navigator with more than 1,800 flying hours in the C-130E and the C-130H3. He has flown combat support missions in support of Operation Southern Watch, Operation Allied Force and Operation Desert Fox. He has 19 years of experience working in air operation centers inside three separate geographic commands.
After leaving active duty with the Air Force, Sanders joined the Air National Guard in 2001 where he served as the 217th Integration Director at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany. He later commanded a remotely piloted aircraft squadron in Poland. He is currently assigned to the 217th Air Operations Group, 110th Attack Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base in Michigan.
Sanders is the son of Bub and Patsy Sanders, life-long residents of Elgin. He has two sisters, Dr. Jamiesue Ferguson and Leanne Miller. Sanders has three daughters who have all attended Texas A&M.