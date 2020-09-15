Elgin Friends of Library sale starts Thursday

ELGIN — The Friends of the Elgin Community Library’s Fall Book Sale is coming up this week.
Event organizer Jeanne Cook said there will be thousands of books available for every age, from the beginning reader to the advanced.
Cook said there will be many different genres of books, but shoppers will be able to purchase other items, too.
“Of course, there will be books, but we also have CDs, albums and games,” said Cook. “But we will also have some higher-end and premium books or premium and rare books that will be priced a little higher than the rest of the books.”
Due to COVID-19, organizers of the annual book sale will require masks and social distancing at the event.
“We will be requiring that everyone age wears a mask,” Cook said. “And we will be asking people to social distance as much as possible. We will have some other, you know, markings, where to stand while you’re waiting to pay or to be counted, that kind of thing.”
The Friends of the Library (FOL) is made up of 70 members who conduct various fundraisers throughout the year to support the small library that serves the communities of Elgin, Sterling, Fletcher, Cyril and Marlow, said Cook.
“The sales’ revenues benefit library programs and other library projects that the Elgin city budget does not allow for,” said FOL President Diane Lee. “It supports our summer reading program, teen club and so much more, that’s why this sale is so important.
The sale kicks off 9 a.m. Thursday in the exhibit building at the Fletcher County Fairgrounds, 501 W. North Drive in Fletcher.
The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.