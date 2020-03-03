The wacky wiggles would not, could not, work out their way on a warm weather day, a Dr. Seuss birthday.
Monday was National Read Across America Day and Elgin first graders were waiting to be read a story.
Once Beverly Kirkpatrick, member of the Friends of the Elgin Community Library, started reading “Which Pet Should I Get?”, the students’ wiggles were all wiggled out.
They began to listen intently, with hands on chins, leaning forward.
Intentness turned into smiles and excited reactions.
When asked which pet they would choose to take home, the answers were varied, from the common dog and cat to the less common snake, rabbit and turtle.
The children’s jaws dropped when they found out they were getting a free book.
“Kids enjoy the fact they get books with their names inside them,” Kirkpatrick said. “Each kid gets his or her own special book. They enjoy the story and they get a gift to take home.”
Not only did Elgin students get books but Fletcher and Sterling first graders also received a special book to take home after the reading.
Debbie Thomason from Elgin Community Library said this year they were able to obtain grants from all three Elgin banks, All American Bank, Arvest Bank and Liberty National Bank to purchase the books.