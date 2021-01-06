ELGIN — Shawn Hilliary hopes to use his own experience with cancer to find a way to give back to the community.
Hilliary said his mother is a breast cancer survivor and her battle with the disease inspired him to do something for others suffering from cancer.
The Elgin Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter, of which Hilliary is president, plans to assemble “Chemo Bags” to donate to cancer patients in the area.
“My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was in the fifth grade,” the high school senior said. “Even then, cancer was a bad word. I saw the impact it had on her and how she stayed positive. As a survivor, she started a store that sold prosthetics and wigs to other survivors. She didn’t do it for profit but to give back to the community.”
After defeating cancer, his mother opened a store in Lawton called “Tatas for Now,” a business that sold quality wigs and prosthetics to survivors at an affordable cost. However, two years ago the business closed for good. Hilliary took the remaining inventory and other items to create bags to those undergoing cancer treatments at the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center in Lawton.
From that, he saw an opportunity to keep giving to those in need and with his FFA chapter created “Chemo Bags,” now in its second year. The group is seeking donations to fill at least 70 bags — more than the 67 bags the group filled last year.
“Lawton’s cancer center is very near and dear to my heart,” Hilliary said. “It doesn’t take much if you’re in the Dollar Store or Dollar Tree to grab a deck of cards or bag of hard candy and put it in your cart. It will go to a great cause and help people who really need it.”
The chapter hopes to fill at least 70 bags by Jan. 21, with donations from FFA members, high school students and community members. The bags will then be donated to the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center in Lawton.
“Almost everyone has been affected by cancer in one way or another,” Blakley Howard, Chapter vice president, said. “Cancer treatment is an agonizing process that can take quite some time. We figured if we were able to make the process just a little less uncomfortable for the patients, it would definitely be worth it.”
Donations of personal tissue packs, puzzle books, journals, chapstick, etc. can be made in the Agricultural Education Building at Elgin Public Schools.