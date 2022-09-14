This weekend Friends of the Elgin Public Library will host the yearly Elgin Book Sale at the Fletcher Fairgrounds. Friends of the Elgin Public Library hosts several community events and fundraisers in both Elgin and Fletcher.
The book sale is one of the biggest annual events for the friends, and Jeanne Cook, the president of the group, said that this year’s sale is no exception.
“This is the biggest one we’ve ever had,” Cooks said, standing among a dozen volunteers working to arrange books for the sale on Tuesday.
The books at the sale are mostly provided through donation, with community members bringing books to the library throughout the year. The event used to be held twice a year, but was changed to an annual event due to lack of available volunteers.
“It’s just too much to try to put this together twice a year,” Cook said. “Doing it once a year makes it a much bigger event, which is a benefit in some ways.”
Books in a wide range of styles and genres will be sold, including children’s books, Christian fiction, self-help, adult fiction, reference books and many others.
Hundreds of DVDs will also be sold at the sale, at a reduced price of 50 cents per movie.
“So many people are streaming now that there’s not really a big demand for the DVDs,” Cooks said. “So we’re lowering the price this year.”