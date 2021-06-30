ELGIN — Heavy rain showers the past few days have left Elgin business owners cleaning up.
“The ditch was full of 6-foot Johnson grass, trees, debris and it was completely clogged. The water ran into our parking lot, coming up all the way to the door,” said Jennifer Dyer, an agent at the Elgin tag agency.
A lot of the surrounding business suffered the repercussions of the flood. As many businesses clean up the mess left behind, a lot of places still have high water surrounding their buildings.
“As business owners, we have maintained this grass. This grass is mowed, and we cut the trees near the ditch to avoid any flooding,” Dyer said.
Due to other surrounding landscaping issues, the tag agency experienced a flood of its own. Behind the building, the parking area was flooded out with the water flowing all the way to entry of the back door. The water traveled all the way to the bathroom, soaking the carpet. With towels and a fan, Dyer and the rest of the agents began cleaning up the mess left by the overflowing water ditch.
As water came from the east and west, the body of water met in the middle in downtown Elgin. Normally, the water would drain through the town. With the heavy rainfall, water built up in the trenches a lot faster. In this case, a blockage downstream caused the water to fill up and overflow into Elgin.
“There’s so much water that runs through here. So, when the large mass of water comes all the way nearby A Street, it flows downtown but since its clogged here, the water doesn’t know where to go,” said Dyer.
Mayor JJ Francais said these flooding issues have been going on for long time.
“As a citizen of Oklahoma I have come to expect 100-year floods every so many years, I get it, it’s life. But half of my efforts have been spent dealing with decades of neglect from Stillwater Central Railroad. They have thrown about every excuse my way, but these problems were decades in the making,” said Francais.
Tracy Vanbeezler from the Stillwater Central Railroad corporate office, said the railroad is taking a close look at the issue and will help stop these issues from happening again.
“We are investigating the issue. We want to take care of all our communities that we operate in the best way we can,” said Vanbeezler.