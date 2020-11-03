Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is leading challenger Dell Galloway 66.55 percent to 33.45 percent with 17 of 39 precincts counted.
In state Dist. 62, Daniel Pae is leading Larry Bush 51 percent to 48 percent with 5 of 9 precincts reporting.
In state Dist. 64, incumbent Rande Worthen has 51.3 percent of the vote and Kyle Meraz has 48.7 percent with 7 out of 10 precincts counted.
In state Dist. 65, Toni Hasenbeck is leading challenger Jennifer Kerstetter 76.38 percent to 23.62 percent with 13 out of 23 precincts counted.