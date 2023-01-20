Residents interested in voting by absentee ballot during the 2023 election year may request absentee ballots from the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal or from their county election board offices.
Voters may request ballots for a single election, or all elections in which they are eligible to vote during the election year. Absentee ballots requests must be renewed each year.
The requests may be made at the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp, or by downloading and printing an application from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Applications are also available at the Comanche County Election Board and completed forms may be emailed, faxed, or mailed to your county election board.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Special State Question March 7 election is 5 p.m. Feb. 20. The list of all elections in 2023 is available on the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Voters with questions should contact the Comanche County Election Board at (580) 353-1880 or comanchecounty@elections.ok.gov. The Comanche County Election Board is located in Room 206 of the Comanche County Courthouse, 315 SW 5th. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.