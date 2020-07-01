Like in elections past, residents of Comanche County made their ways to their respective polling places on Tuesday. They filled in bubbles on paper, deciding the future of their community.
It truly didn’t feel much different from previous Election Days. However, there were fewer voting booth stalls than normal, and more bottles of sanitizer than most housekeepers would typically use over the course of a year. Indeed, polling places in Lawton and the surrounding areas did their best to make sure everything was safe and secure and that the spread of germs was the absolute minimum. And by all accounts, everything went smoothly, with no noticeable problems and good voter turnout.
Voters flocked to one of 51 precincts to vote in primary elections and on State Question 802, which asks residents to amend the State Constitution to specify Oklahoma will expand Medicaid coverage for people between the ages of 18 and 65, who are not already covered by insurance and whose annual income, as calculated by federal law, is at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty line.
Many wondered what the voter turnout would be like given the COVID-19 pandemic and the prevalence of absentee and mail-in voting. Early on, the turnout wasn’t necessarily promising, at certain locations at least. Voter Donnale Mann, who tries to vote in every election he can, said he was surprised by the relatively sparse turnout at Faith Bible Church, 1402 Park Ridge Blvd.
“This is kind of unexpected,” Mann said. “This is the primary, though.”
Other polling places had steady numbers, or even better. Tommie Fields, the inspector at the Patterson Community Center, No. 4 NE Arlington, said the numbers were low compared to regular elections, but were actually higher than most primaries in the past. Similarly, Immanuel Baptist, 1314 S. 11th, inspector Glenda Sparlin said there had been a “pretty steady stream of people” throughout the course of the day. Whether it was because people genuinely cared more about SQ 802 than previous issues or voting gave people stuck at home a reason to leave the house, the numbers across the board were good throughout much of the county.
“We’ve had a variety of age groups vote, too,” Sparlin said. “This is typically an older demographic in this neighborhood, but we’ve had younger people, older people, people just out here trying to vote.”
No matter the age or location, voters were asked to heed a few safety guidelines. Voters were asked to stand at least six feet apart in line, with a limited number of voters allowed in the room at a time. Guests were encouraged to wear masks, though not required. Precinct volunteers did not physically handle IDs, and each pen used by a voter was immediately sanitized after use, with every voting booth being wiped down as frequently as possible.
Perhaps the most noticeable difference was that every other cubicle on the four-sided voting booth was taped off for social distancing purposes. However, that didn’t always register for voters.
“We’ve had several people still use the ones with the X on them,” Sparlin said. “Who knows why? But some people, they just felt compelled.”
Other than the occasional confusion, things went off without a hiccup. Volunteers said voters were patient, understanding and often self-social-distanced. As to whether the same set of guidelines will be used for the August run-offs and the big one come November, that remains to be seen.
“We can’t say for sure these things will still happen in November,” Tommie Fields said. “But we’ve begun training and preparing as if they will.”