Four April 7 elections that include precincts in Comanche County have been rescheduled to June 30.
County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said those elections are for Bishop Public Schools, Walters Public Schools, Snyder Public Schools and Caddo Kiowa Technology Center.
The election emergency declaration issued by the Sate Election Board Secretary on March 18 allowed all entities, including those with statutory school board member elections, to reschedule April 7 elections to another date allowed by law. The declaration was issued in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, which has resulted in federal, state, and local restrictions.
Absentee ballots issued for April 7 elections no longer are valid and should be destroyed. Voters who were issued an absentee ballot for an April 7 election will be issued a new ballot for the June 30 election, if they are signed up to receive absentee ballots for all elections in which they are eligible to vote for the 2020 election year, Sims said. Voters who applied for an absentee ballot for an April 7 election only will need to submit a new absentee ballot request. Absentee ballots may be requested online using the OK Voter Portal at https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html.
Applications also can be downloaded at https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Absentee_Voting/index.html.
While Comanche County Courthouse remains closed to the public, the Comanche County Election Board is conducting business by phone, email, and mail. Business hours may be modified.
Voters who need to conduct business in person may call or email the County Election Board to make special arrangements. Voters also may visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for more information. Information is available by contacting the election board at (580) 353-1880 or comanchecounty@elections.ok.gov.