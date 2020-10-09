Today is the last day for residents to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election, and the Comanche County Election Board has extended its hours to make it easier.
The courthouse typically closes at 4 p.m., but the election board office will remain open until 7 p.m. today, officials said. Voters will be allowed to enter the courthouse for any election-related business, to include registering to vote or changing their registration information, the election board staff said.
Unregistered residents have until today to complete their Oklahoma voter registration application form, or they will not be allowed to cast ballots in the Nov. 3 general election. Information is available by calling the election board office at 353-1880.